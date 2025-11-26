Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 215.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,615.34. This represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,774.80. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $690,834. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BLKB opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

