Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th.
ABX opened at C$55.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$56.34.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current year.
Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.
