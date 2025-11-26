Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 764.24 and traded as high as GBX 796. Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 788, with a volume of 518,317 shares changing hands.
Banco Santander Trading Up 1.4%
The company has a market capitalization of £118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 764.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 683.23.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
