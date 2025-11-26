Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,632,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,457,000 after buying an additional 267,740 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 106.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.