AUSD Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.69 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One AUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AUSD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. AUSD has a total market cap of $56.69 million and $60.38 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AUSD

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 128,905,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,212,878 tokens. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 128,905,817. The last known price of AUSD is 1.00350317 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $52,208,744.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

