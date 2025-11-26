Atrium Research Upgrades Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) to Strong-Buy

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Atrium Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance
CVE:DWS opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile
