Atrium Research Upgrades Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) to Strong-Buy

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Atrium Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

CVE:DWS opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.