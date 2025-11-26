ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. $AVBP Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infinitum Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 25.7% during the first quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 422,315 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.11.

ArriVent BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AVBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVBP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

