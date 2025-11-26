Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura Williams Sells 6,426 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura Williams sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $35,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 359,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,823.84. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.0%

ARDX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 118.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 3,501,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $16,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,369,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

