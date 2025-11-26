Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura Williams Sells 6,426 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura Williams sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $35,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 359,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,823.84. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ardelyx Stock Up 4.0%
ARDX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
