Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

