Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.76 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 685,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Appian by 1,171.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

