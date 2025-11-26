AO World (LON:AO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 137 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AO World to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 105 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.

Get AO World alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AO World

AO World Price Performance

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 99.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 77.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 120.40.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.22 EPS for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that AO World will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Roberts sold 414,851 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total value of £402,405.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,053 shares of company stock valued at $70,433,777. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AO World

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.