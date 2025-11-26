AO World (LON:AO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 137 target price on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AO World to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 105 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AO World
AO World Price Performance
AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.22 EPS for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that AO World will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John Roberts sold 414,851 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total value of £402,405.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,053 shares of company stock valued at $70,433,777. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About AO World
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AO World
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.