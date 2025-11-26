Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.2870, with a volume of 1889912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOUS shares. Compass Point set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 582,402 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

