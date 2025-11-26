Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded flat against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $32.82 million and $2.92 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.76089068 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

