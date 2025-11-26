Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10 and traded as high as C$5.16. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 53,386 shares changing hands.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.09. The stock has a market cap of C$224.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$105.50 million for the quarter. Andrew Peller had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andrew Peller Ltd will post 0.1202054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

