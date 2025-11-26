Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jones Trading lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,902,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 221,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,024,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 309,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

