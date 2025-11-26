Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 1,721,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,902,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 221,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

