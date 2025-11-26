Analyzing Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR)

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) and Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Tharimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tharimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tharimmune and Ventyx Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A N/A -$12.20 million ($3.99) -0.63 Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$135.12 million ($1.50) -6.97

Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tharimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tharimmune and Ventyx Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -588.45% -264.41% Ventyx Biosciences N/A -48.11% -43.89%

Volatility & Risk

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tharimmune and Ventyx Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 1 0 1 1 2.67 Ventyx Biosciences 1 0 4 0 2.60

Tharimmune currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.29%. Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Tharimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tharimmune is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Summary

Tharimmune beats Ventyx Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company develops VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Diego, California.

