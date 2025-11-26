Analyzing Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Corporation Indiana and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Financial Corporation Indiana presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given First Financial Corporation Indiana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Financial Corporation Indiana is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.99% 1.33% Equitable Financial 9.70% 6.57% 0.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and Equitable Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation Indiana $253.11 million 2.77 $47.28 million $6.24 9.49 Equitable Financial $33.95 million 1.13 $3.44 million $1.31 11.87

First Financial Corporation Indiana has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitable Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats Equitable Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

