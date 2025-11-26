Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of COLD opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -418.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,677,000 after purchasing an additional 367,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,317,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,437,000 after acquiring an additional 493,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,913,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,955,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,133,000 after acquiring an additional 742,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.