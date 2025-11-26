American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16,566.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 3.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

