American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 164.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital began coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, October 13th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AREC opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Resources

In related news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,409,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,437.60. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,564,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,579 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in American Resources by 65.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources during the third quarter worth $33,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

