American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 335,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 53,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

