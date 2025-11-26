Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMTM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

AMTM opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amentum by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

