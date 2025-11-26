Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman Sells 17,768 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

