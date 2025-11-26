Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.