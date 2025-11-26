AI Rig Complex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.74 Million (ARC)

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last week, AI Rig Complex has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. AI Rig Complex has a total market cap of $27.74 million and $48.98 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Rig Complex token can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Rig Complex Profile

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html.

AI Rig Complex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.02958017 USD and is down -24.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $46,073,324.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Rig Complex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Rig Complex using one of the exchanges listed above.

