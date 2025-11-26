Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.860-6.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of A stock opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.