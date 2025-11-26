Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Purchases 419,477 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 419,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,403,603.21. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 21,665,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,144,627.17. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextDecade alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.71. NextDecade Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 425.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 790,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 639,534 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.