Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $368,101.07. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,039.65. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

