abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 and last traded at GBX 2. Approximately 466,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,947,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.09.

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

