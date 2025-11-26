9,438 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,597,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,607,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,824,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $311.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

