8,765 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $311,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,159,749.32. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $695,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,312.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GWRE opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.58, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.