8,030 Shares in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR $HDL Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of HDL stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.58.

Super Hi International ( NASDAQ:HDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Super Hi International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

