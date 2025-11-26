7,970 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

