6,800 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 95.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3%

Alarm.com stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $70.06.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 20,004 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $1,006,001.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,080. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle acquired 12,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $605,120.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,305,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,348,295.79. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,321 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

