6,470 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Starbucks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 104,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

