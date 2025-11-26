63,551 Shares in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

