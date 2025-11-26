41,670 Shares in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Dayforce by 799.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 26.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 112.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $221,622.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,375.70. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,618.45. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 76,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAY shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on Dayforce in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Dayforce stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

