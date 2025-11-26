37,018 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $251,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $7,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 405,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 88,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,599.18. This represents a 15.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ARI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 90.32 and a quick ratio of 90.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.