33,172 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $284,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.
Ralliant Stock Performance
RAL stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.84.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.
Ralliant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
About Ralliant
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
