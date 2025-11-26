3,308 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,847,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,535,338,000 after acquiring an additional 420,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,905,000 after buying an additional 290,404 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

