30,401 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
