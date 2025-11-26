27,620 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Portillo’s Trading Up 4.3%

Portillo’s stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $386.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.