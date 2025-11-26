27,395 Shares in 89BIO $ETNB Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 89BIO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in 89BIO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in 89BIO by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 89BIO by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of 89BIO by 30.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

89BIO Price Performance

Shares of 89BIO stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. 89BIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89BIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

89BIO Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

