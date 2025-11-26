22,812 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,477,206,000 after acquiring an additional 517,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785,478 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $773,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:BK opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

