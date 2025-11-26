18,900 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. $VG Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $28,673,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $20,085,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Venture Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Venture Global, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $334,627.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $36,575,740 over the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Stories

