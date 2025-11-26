17,548 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in PBF Energy by 761.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 199,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 66.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $2,041,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 205,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,032.20. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares in the company, valued at $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PBF opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.66%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

