164,187 Shares in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,118,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 604,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 157,185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $908,000.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

