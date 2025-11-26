15,988 Shares in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NuScale Power by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000,000 shares of company stock worth $604,862,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.