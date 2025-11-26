153,749 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 153,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,072,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

